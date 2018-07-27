RBI monetary policy: A hike in Aug but a long pause thereafter, says expert

India’s inflation dynamics have been particularly interesting in recent months. On one hand, headline CPI surprised to the downside, mostly reflecting low food inflation.

On the other hand, core CPI accelerated during Q2 18 (April-June). Although core inflation is likely to soften from its current level, in the absence of a significant drop in oil prices or a material reversal of the recent uptick in services inflation, it likely will remain above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) comfort zone for several months. Although the RBI is mandated to target headline CPI ...