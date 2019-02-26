RBI removes Allahabad Bank, Corp Bank, Dhanlaxmi from PCA framework

The (RBI) on Tuesday removed three commercial banks – Allahabad, Corporation and Dhanlaxmi -- from the (PCA) framework. This will allow them to carry on normal business, especially lending.

Early this month, RBI had taken out three public sector banks - Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra (Mahabank), and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) out of the framework.

Mumbai-based IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank and two Kolkata-based lenders -- United Bank of India and UCO Bank -- are still under the framework.





ALSO READ: RBI governor Das asks bankers to pass on rate cut benefits to consumers

RBI in a statement said the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS), in its meeting held on February 26, 2019 reviewed the performance of banks under BFS noted that the Government of India has infused fresh capital on February 21, 2019 into various banks including some of the banks currently under the framework.

Two state-owned banks -- and -- had received Rs 6,896 crore and Rs 9,086 crore respectively as capital from the Government of India. This has shored up their capital funds and also increased their loan loss provision to ensure that the PCA parameters were complied with.

These two banks have also made the necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchange that post infusion of capital, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR), Common Equity Tier 1, Net Non-Performing Assets and Leverage Ratios are no longer in breach of the PCA thresholds.

The banks also apprised RBI about the structural and systemic improvements put in place to maintain these numbers. BFS, at its meeting held on January 31, 2019 had adopted the principles relating Keeping with these principles in focus, BFS today decided to take out and from perview of the PCA Framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, RBI said.



ALSO READ: RBI's Feb 12 circular: Infrastructure, power companies were hit hardest

South-based small private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank is also out of the PCA Framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, as the bank is found to be not breaching any of the Risk Thresholds of the PCA Framework.

It will continuously monitor the performance of these banks under various parameters, RBI added.