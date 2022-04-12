RBI restores pre-Covid timing of financial markets effective April 18

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
IndiGo partially restores salaries of pilots
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday decided to restore the opening time of financial markets regulated by itself to their pre-pandemic time of 9 am, with effect from April 18.
The trading hours were revised when Covid-19 pandemic struck due to the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by the virus.
With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, the RBI decided to restore the pre-pandemic timing for the financial markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU