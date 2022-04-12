RBI restores pre-Covid timing of financial markets effective April 18

The on Monday decided to restore the opening time of financial markets regulated by itself to their pre-pandemic time of 9 am, with effect from April 18.

The trading hours were revised when Covid-19 pandemic struck due to the opera­tional dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by the virus.

With the substantial easing of restrictions on move­ment of people and functioning of offices, the RBI decided to restore the pre-pandemic timing for the financial markets.