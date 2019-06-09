RBI's new circular on stressed assets may not hit lenders' provisions hard

The revision in stress resolution guidelines is unlikely to have a significant impact on the provisioning and earnings of corporate lenders, as banks have already recognised a major chunk of such accounts under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) February 12 circular.

It sets a tight framework on deciding the course of action for big-ticket stressed assets. While the 30-day review period gives some breathing space, the disincentive for delays and incentives for taking a case to the bankruptcy court forces lenders, such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ...