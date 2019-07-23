RCEP pact likely to see dumping of Chinese goods: Industry to govt

Domestic industry, across a broad range of sectors, has called for caution on India joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc. Fear of Chinese goods flowing into the country unhindered if the deal goes through was the primary concern among industry representatives.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met representatives during a series of parleys in Mumbai on Monday to allay fears. The RCEP is a proposed pact between 10 Asean economies and six others (New Zealand, Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea) with which Asean currently has ...