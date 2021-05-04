Real estate projects to feel the pinch as steel, cement prices rise

An increase in prices of raw materials — steel and cement — could cast a shade on the construction cost of highways as well as real estate projects. “In the case of roads, a majority are being made on bitumen. Therefore, there won’t be an impact on costs but as far as bridges are concerned there will be a huge impact because they are built on cement and steel,” said an official at the National Highways Authority of India.

However, the official did not provide the estimate of cost escalation and said it would differ from one case to another. The Ministry of Road ...