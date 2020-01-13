Recovery in economic growth may be marred by drastic expenditure cuts

Early signs from lead indicators are showing some recovery in economic growth.

However, drastic expenditure cuts by the Centre and state governments may drag down the expansion to even below five per cent, which has been pegged by the advance estimates for 2019-20. If the Centre cuts expenditure by Rs 2 trillion, coupled with outlay compression by states, the growth rate would be severely hit, warn economists. “While some lead indicators have offered encouraging signs, the growing likelihood of expenditure cuts by the central and state governments pose key downside risk to ...