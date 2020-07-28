Recovery signs are visible, remove uncertainties over mini lockdowns: CII

Industry body (CII) on Tuesday said that there are early signs of economic recovery but it is important to build on these by allowing activities to function by removing the uncertainties associated with imposing ‘mini lockdowns’.

In order to ensure that supply chains function seamlessly across state and district boundaries, the containment zones should be limited to micro areas instead of a wider area, its director general Chandrajit Banerjee said.

It is important to mitigate the uncertainties that are currently prevailing regarding the restrictions to nurture the nascent signs of recovery, he said. “Corporates are unable to plan beyond a horizon of a few weeks, affecting all operations,” Banerjee added.

There are significant variations in the performance of different sectors, it said, citing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, fast moving consumer goods and agriculture as doing well.

“Consumer facing industries, such as staple-based FMCG, are likely to grow at 15-20 per cent in FY21, primarily on account of an increase in in-house consumption of food and greater demand for sanitation and hygiene products,” Banerjee elucidated.

In contrast, sectors such as aviation, hotels and commercial vehicles are still very stressed, he said.





ALSO READ: Economy to rebound in second half of 2020 as Covid-19 recedes: IHS Markit

The critical construction sector, which has a large employment multiplier impact on the economy, is rebounding too, with most construction sites resuming operations. Commercial real estate is holding up on lease renewals, though new leases are not being signed.

On the services side, the IT sector is expected to grow at 0-5 per cent in FY21.

Companies in this sector are well capitalised with no layoffs expected. While the growth in hospitals is likely to be flat, the crisis has expedited digital health servicing which otherwise would have taken a few years to actualise, Banerjee said.

CII said with the easing of restrictions and the economy entering an Unlock phase from June 1, the high frequency indicators which are coming in have been showing a material improvement as compared to the multi-year lows seen in April.

A clutch of indicators including GST collections, railway freight traffic, petrol consumption, peak power demand, electronic toll collections among others have all mirrored the incipient signs of recovery. Though still early, these are indeed promising signs, pointing towards a V-shaped recovery in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown.