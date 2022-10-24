JUST IN
Chhattisgarh eyes 11 million MT paddy procurement in 2022-23: Official
Govt may tweak low performing Compressed Bio Gas scheme in rural areas
RGF's FCRA licence cancelled to divert attention from economic crisis: Cong
Run-up to Budget: Economic Survey may peg India's FY24 GDP growth at 6-7%
Railways redesigning wagons, overhauling infra to transport more SUVs
Regulators' forum critical of Centre's overreach in Electricity Bill, 2022
Statsguru: Six charts show the rise in MSP for rabi marketing season
Heads of Missions meet to discuss strategies to put states on global map
384 infrastructural projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.52 trillion
Weak global growth, high inflation may impact energy demand, says RIL
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Chhattisgarh eyes 11 million MT paddy procurement in 2022-23: Official
Business Standard

Recovery tracker: Dip in railway numbers, fewer flyers ahead of Diwali

Weekly vehicle registrations surge to nearly 600,000

Topics
Indian Economy | Diwali | Indian Railways

Sachin P Mampatta & Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Indian Railways
The Indian Railways registered lower growth in the quantity of goods it carried.

The run-up to Diwali saw a decline in some weekly indicators of economic activity.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.