Recovery tracker: Retail and recreation footfalls back to September lows

The number of people stepping out to retail and recreation spots is down to its lowest in around seven months, back to a level seen when the first wave had peaked. The numbers are based on search engine Google’s mobility tracker. It uses anonymised location data to track how people are moving during the pandemic.

The latest numbers are as of 21st April. It shows that retail and recreation visits are down 41.6 per cent compared to pre-pandemic times. Transit stations and workplaces have also seen a decline (see chart 1). The fact that people are stepping out a lot less is also ...