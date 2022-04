Recovery Tracker: Retail & recreation visits higher than pre-Covid days

With most of the Covid-19 curbs relaxed, more people stepped out for retail and rec­reational activities in the latest week than they did in the pre-pandemic days. Their number was, however, lower compared to the previous week.

Similarly, there was a rise in the usage of public transport and office visits were also up on a week-on-week basis even as Covid-19 cases have incre­a­sed lately. According to a government bulletin on Monday, 2,183 Covid-19 cases were repo­r­t­ed over the last 24 hours, up 90 per cent from a day before. While retail and recreation ...