Reforms, transformation made BoB-Dena-Vijaya merger possible: P S Jayakumar

Listing common identity as public sector entities, ground work by CEOs of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, reforms, and transformation were factors for a smooth integration, P S Jayakumar, MD and CEO Bank of Baroda, told Hamsini Karthik and Abhijit Lele. He said the new entity will maintain push for sustainable growth. Edited excerpts: About year ago, you were not in favour of a merger of any bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB). You have gone ahead with it.

Yes. That was 18 months ago. That was because we as a bank had not transformed ourselves. But over the last 12 months, the Indian ...