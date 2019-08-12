Regulator's remarks forced Andhra to relook at renewable tariffs: Officials

The Andhra Pradesh government, which has attracted controversy after cancelling agreements the previous regime entered into, has maintained that its action on power-purchase agreements (PPAs) is on account of adverse regulatory observations on them. The government has launched a salvo against infrastructure projects approved by the previous government.

Among the worst affected are renewable power projects, for which the state formed a committee to “review, negotiate and bring down” tariffs. However, state government officials said they had taken a cue from a ...