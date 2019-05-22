Reimagining environmental governance would require a greater political will

At the beginning of its first term, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government introduced a slew of measures to simplify the process by which environmental clearances are granted under the Environment Protection Act (1986). At a larger level, it tried to provide a time-bound delivery of such clearances to applicants through standardised processes.

At a more micro-level, it responded to requirements of specific industrial sectors to tweak particular provisions and standards. In its last month of this tenure the NDA government has proposed a more substantial rewriting of the key ...