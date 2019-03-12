Release NSSO data on employment without any changes, says panel

A key panel on labour statistics met on Monday and resolved that the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report for 2017-18, which showed unemployment rate at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, should not be altered, as it has already been approved by the panel, according to sources.

A separate committee will be set up to do a post-survey analysis of the NSSO's PLFS report. "There was a long discussion on the NSSO's annual PLFS report for 2017-18 and most members were of the view that once the standing committee has given ...