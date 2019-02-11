Reliance Industries to stop production at 2 KG fields as output slumps

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) and its partner BP are likely to stop production at the and the of KG-D6 block in six to nine months due to a decline in the output.

RIL has already informed the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) about its decision to stop in the two fields, said a government official privy to the development. In 2018, the company had announced the initiation of decommissioning formalities, but it gave no timeline.

In an investor presentation, RIL had said that adhering to the government's site restoration guidelines, the company submitted a bank guarantee for the decommissioning activity for the existing producing fields (D1, D3 and MA). Later, media reports said that the production in the was about to be over by October 2018.





The government official said three new discoveries are expected to revive the fortunes of the companies. These new fields will likely produce 30 million metric standard cubic meter of gas per day by 2021-22.



Of the 19 made by RIL in Krishna Godavari Dhirubhai 6 (KG-D6) block, MA had started in September 2008 and and in April 2009.

Sashi Mukundan, BP's country head and regional president, told Business Standard that KG basin will be back in action soon. "The first production from the new fields are likely to happen in 2020. Contracts are already in place for it," he said. The companies are expecting three projects in the integrated development plan — including R-Series, satellite cluster and MJ (D55) — to be the game-changers for KG basin.

The three projects put together have around 3 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas resources, where the companies are investing around Rs 40,000 crore.

BP had taken over 30 per cent stake in oil and gas blocks in India operated by RIL in 2011. Since then, the two companies have invested around $2 billion.





In another media report, Mukundan has said that the company is working on a sustainable plan to chalk out its retail roadmap in India. BP has licences to set up 3,500 fuel retail stations in India. However, the biggest challenge for the company is the monopoly of state-run oil companies in the sector.

Of the total 64,050 retail outlets in India, 27,459 are under Indian Oil, 15,357 are under Hindustan Petroleum, and 14,651 are with Bharat Petroleum. Among private players, runs 5,033 outlets, has 1,400 and Shell operates 144; other small players have six outlets.