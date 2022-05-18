Remain watchful of recent geo-political developments: RBI Governor to banks

(RBI) governor Shakitkanta Das in a meeting with the chiefs of select public and private sector banks advised them to remain watchful of the recent geo-political developments and take appropriate measures, including raising of capital, to shield their balance sheet against any potential impact these events might have.

Among other things, the governor asked the banks to provide necessary support to the ongoing revival of economic activity. The banks have also been asked to pay attention to the grievance redressal system so that they can be improved further.

The meeting with the top bankers was attended by deputy governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao, and a few senior officials of the RBI as well.

“In his introductory remarks, the governor noted the key role played by the banks in supporting the economy throughout the pandemic. He further stated that the banking sector has remained resilient and has continued to improve despite facing various headwinds”, the RBI said.

The governor has also discussed issues such as credit off take, outlook on asset quality, collection efficiency, setting up of digital banking units, resilience of IT infrastructure, and cyber security defences in banks with the bank chiefs in the meeting held on May 17, and 18.