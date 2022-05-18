Remain watchful of recent geo-political developments: RBI Governor to banks

-
ALSO READ
Will GAGAN navigation system be a game-changer for Indian aviation?
What is geo-fencing and what are its advantages?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
TMS Ep165: RBI rate hike, Shanghai pile-up, markets, stock consolidation
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shakitkanta Das in a meeting with the chiefs of select public and private sector banks advised them to remain watchful of the recent geo-political developments and take appropriate measures, including raising of capital, to shield their balance sheet against any potential impact these events might have.
Among other things, the governor asked the banks to provide necessary support to the ongoing revival of economic activity. The banks have also been asked to pay attention to the grievance redressal system so that they can be improved further.
The meeting with the top bankers was attended by deputy governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao, and a few senior officials of the RBI as well.
“In his introductory remarks, the governor noted the key role played by the banks in supporting the economy throughout the pandemic. He further stated that the banking sector has remained resilient and has continued to improve despite facing various headwinds”, the RBI said.
The governor has also discussed issues such as credit off take, outlook on asset quality, collection efficiency, setting up of digital banking units, resilience of IT infrastructure, and cyber security defences in banks with the bank chiefs in the meeting held on May 17, and 18.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU