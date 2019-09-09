Renewable firms can take discoms to NCLT: Power ministry to Andhra govt

Fearing loan default and burgeoning stress in the renewable energy sector, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to clear dues of power projects at the earliest.

In a latest letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S R Jagan Mohan Reddy, Singh said the delayed payment by the state could land its own power distribution companies (discoms) in the soup. “Due to non-payment of dues, it is likely that many of the renewable power producers would default in making payment to the Indian Renewable Energy Development ...