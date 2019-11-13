Retail inflation surges to 4.62% in October on higher food prices

-
The rate of retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to 4.62 per cent in October, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data released on Wednesday.
The CPI-inflation rate had stood at 3.99 per cent in September and 3.38 per cent in October 2018.
Inflation in the food basket spiked to 7.89 per cent in October 2019, against 5.11 per cent the previous month. The Reserve Bank mainly factors in the CPI based inflation to arrive at its bi-monthly monetary policy. The RBI has been asked to keep the retail inflation at around 4 per cent.
