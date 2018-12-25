Rewind 2018: Aviation sector was a story of contrasting fortunes

-
ALSO READ
Aviation stocks surge, IndiGo climbs 5% as govt cuts excise duty on ATF
Tata bye bye
Capacity addition takes the wind out of ATF price cut benefit for airlines
IndiGo suffered twice as many snags in 2017 but Jet fared worse: Here's how
You may have to shell extra on airfares this festive season. Here's why
-
The aviation sector was a story of contrasting fortunes in 2018. While market leader Interglobe Aviation, or Indigo, added its 200th aircraft in December, rivals Jet Airways and Air India are trying to forge partnerships and seeking funds to stay afloat.
While Air India’s divestment plan failed to attract a single bidder, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is negotiating with Etihad Airways to save the airline. The industry was hit badly by the surge in the prices of aviation turbine fuel. This, coupled with the depreciating currency, increased the operating costs of airlines. In the second quarter, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet posted a combined loss of Rs 23.38 billion. Things are, however, better in the current month, as ATF prices have declined on a month-on-month basis.
chart
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU