Rewind 2018: Mixed year for builders, budget housing projects get govt push

Residential sales mainly rebounded in 2018 as developers realigned themselves to the demand for affordable homes and government announced various measures to boost budget housing projects. Private equity investors forming platforms with property developers affirmed the trend. Sale of luxury and premium homes suffered due to high pricing in cities such as Mumbai.

On the liquidity front, property developers are facing challenges as refinancing of loans has stopped post the IL&FS issue and non banking finance firms and housing finance companies have slowed loan disbursals’ to property developers to meet their obligations. On the office property side, high demand for offices on the back of economic growth led to good growth in absorption of office spaces in cities.

Investors such as Blackstone, and billions of dollars in completed office properties. Co-working spaces such as Wework, Co-works leased huge office properties in cities to tap the demand for such spaces. Retail spaces have also seen a revival in absorption due to entry of global brands, consolidation in e-commerce portals and so on.