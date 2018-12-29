JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

A decent start to Ayushman Bharat but tough challenges lie ahead
Business Standard

Rewind 2018: Reduction in kerosene users, but retail prices high

On the consumer front, the number of cooking gas consumers has doubled

Shine Jacob 

Representative Image
Representative Image

In the past few years, the government has come up with many reforms, mainly in the areas of gas and product pricing, new exploration policy, and fresh rounds of small field and open acreage auction.

On the consumer front, the number of cooking gas consumers has doubled, and there has been a sharp reduction in the usage of polluting kerosene.

Despite the rise in consumption of all key products, import dependency on crude oil has increased from 78.3% in 2014-15 to 83.3 % now, and the target to reduce imports by 10% by 2022 looks tough.

In terms of natural gas, too, import dependency rose from 36.2% to 47.2 % in four years. This has led to a rise in the import bill and retail prices.



Rewind 2018: Reduction in kerosene users, but retail prices high
Rewind 2018: Reduction in kerosene users, but retail prices high
chart
Rewind 2018: Reduction in kerosene users, but retail prices high
First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 23:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements