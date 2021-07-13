Road construction faster than ever, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

-
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the construction of roads was faster than ever.
The annual average construction of national highways has recorded an 83 per cent spike in what was recorded during 2009-2014, Gadkari shared on his Twitter timeline. The graph, shared by the minister, shows that annual average construction of highways was 4,918 km during 2009-2014, with 13 km per day. This number has jumped to 8,993 kms with 25 kms per day now.
Experts said multiple measures taken in the past few years bore this result. “Availability of land, focus on adoption of better technologies, streamlining of the process and faster decision-making are some of the key factors that have contributed in a significant increase in the speed of highway constructio,” said Kushal Kumar Singh, partner, Deloitte India.
