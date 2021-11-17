Robust GST collections likely in November, uncertainty about December

There is good news for the goods and services tax (GST) collections in November, but equally bad for those in December. The GST collections rose to the second highest Rs 1.3 trillion in October. The government expects this record to be broken soon.

In fact, eway bills in October give a rough idea that GST collections may be higher in November than the October level, even if they miss the record level. However, the generation in the first two weeks of November does not augur well for December collections. At the outset, it should be noted that October GST collections are basically for ...