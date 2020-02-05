Rolls-Royce displays defence, naval combat solutions at DefExpo 2020

Global industrial technology major Rolls-Royce showcased its latest range of defence, power and propulsion solutions for India at the 2020.

"Rolls-Royce shares a rich heritage of partnering India for over eight decades, and we remain committed to continue to build on our strong legacy of collaboration with the forces," Rolls-Royce president (India & South Asia) Kishore Jayaraman said here.

The company has highlighted its popular MT30, which is touted as the world's most power-dense marine gas turbine in service today. It has also displayed solutions for both land and naval defence, including the Integrated Bridge System – an advanced marine automation system for efficient ship operation from its MTU brand.

"Our MTU engines currently propel and power many Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy vessels, as well as India’s indigenously built Arjun Main Battle Tanks. More than 750 Rolls-Royce engines of 10 engine types are powering aircraft of the Indian military supported by a dedicated Defense Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru," he informed.

Jayaraman said with Service teams present at several locations along the Indian Coastline, the company was geared to supporting the varied needs of naval customers in India. "We also employ a skilled talent pool of engineers at our Engineering Centres in Bengaluru and Pune, who provide engineering capability for global projects spanning research and development as well as new product design and development."

He said the company was keen to support India’s goals of indigenisation and self-reliance through technology partnerships and co-development initiatives. "Today, as India seeks to strengthen its local defence industry, we are well placed to support India’s ‘Make in India’ vision by partnering in its co-creation journey and capability building through skills and technology."

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising about 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £15 billion in 2018, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services, a company statement said.

In 2018, Rolls-Royce invested 1.4 billion pound on research and development (R&D). It supports a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

The 11th edition of biennial DefExpo 2020 during February 5-9 will feature nearly 1,000 exhibitors, including 165 foreign companies from the US, France, Germany, Russia, Israel, Australia etc, are participating in the event, making it the largest ever defence show surpassing the 10th edition of DefExpo 2018 in Chennai, when about 700 exhibitors had participated.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already said the state would benefit immensely from the mega expo in the form of big ticket investments and large scale employment generation. A number of agreements would be signed at the mega show.