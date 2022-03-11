Room to adjust excise can delay fuel price hike passthrough: RBI Dy Guv

-
ALSO READ
India will again be among world's fastest-growing economies: Patra
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
-
Although international brent crude prices are soaring following geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe, posing headwinds for inflation, India can look at delaying the pass through of the increased prices to consumers by utilising the headroom it has in reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.
Addressing the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Patra said, “As regards inflation, international crude prices present an overwhelming risk, though headroom to adjust excise duties can delay the passthrough to pump prices”.
Although India is relatively shielded from the direct fallout of the geopolitical tensions, given that direct trade and finance exposure in the context of the ongoing conflict are limited, the contagion may, however, impact India through a broader fall out on emerging market economies (EMEs) as an asset class.
“The main transmission channel is likely to be global liquidity conditions, which are tightening. If worry were to give way to panic, liquidity, especially US dollar funding, could dry up and markets could malfunction”, Patra said.
Further, with brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, there could be macroeconomic headwinds for the country. Also, reassessment of geopolitical risk by markets and investors, which may inflate country risk premiums, could increase the cost of funding for EMEs and reduce investment volumes.
These fallouts may force a relook at the forecasts that the monetary policy committee (MPC) made during the last MPC meeting with regards to growth and inflation. “These factors may trigger re-calibration of forecasts”, said Patra.
However, he said, “Stress testing baseline forecasts for normal times with extreme initial assumptions to approximate recent developments suggests that India’s recovery from the pandemic may continue to gain strength and traction on the innate strength of macroeconomic fundamentals, but is yet to be broad-based”.
Hence, the monetary policy stance has to be carefully calibrated. In the recently concluded meeting of India’s rate-setting body, the six-member committee voted to keep the benchmark policy rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance, against market expectations, given the uneven economic recovery and the projections showing inflation softening next year.
Patra also said that while the fallout of the geopolitical situation is being assessed and will be factored into their projections, it is reasonable to treat it as a supply shock at this stage in the setting of monetary policy. This is, perhaps, a hint that the MPC may continue with the accommodative stance, going forward.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU