Room to adjust excise can delay fuel price hike passthrough: RBI Dy Guv

Although international brent crude prices are soaring following geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe, posing headwinds for inflation, India can look at delaying the pass through of the increased prices to consumers by utilising the headroom it has in reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, said (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

Addressing the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Patra said, “As regards inflation, international crude prices present an overwhelming risk, though headroom to adjust excise duties can delay the passthrough to pump prices”.

Although India is relatively shielded from the direct fallout of the geopolitical tensions, given that direct trade and finance exposure in the context of the ongoing conflict are limited, the contagion may, however, impact India through a broader fall out on emerging market economies (EMEs) as an asset class.

“The main transmission channel is likely to be global liquidity conditions, which are tightening. If worry were to give way to panic, liquidity, especially US dollar funding, could dry up and markets could malfunction”, Patra said.

Further, with brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, there could be macroeconomic headwinds for the country. Also, reassessment of geopolitical risk by markets and investors, which may inflate country risk premiums, could increase the cost of funding for EMEs and reduce investment volumes.

These fallouts may force a relook at the forecasts that the committee (MPC) made during the last MPC meeting with regards to growth and inflation. “These factors may trigger re-calibration of forecasts”, said Patra.

However, he said, “Stress testing baseline forecasts for normal times with extreme initial assumptions to approximate recent developments suggests that India’s recovery from the pandemic may continue to gain strength and traction on the innate strength of macroeconomic fundamentals, but is yet to be broad-based”.

Hence, the stance has to be carefully calibrated. In the recently concluded meeting of India’s rate-setting body, the six-member committee voted to keep the benchmark policy rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance, against market expectations, given the uneven economic recovery and the projections showing inflation softening next year.

Patra also said that while the fallout of the geopolitical situation is being assessed and will be factored into their projections, it is reasonable to treat it as a supply shock at this stage in the setting of . This is, perhaps, a hint that the MPC may continue with the accommodative stance, going forward.