Rs 1.27 trn I-T refunds made to individuals, businesses: Finance secretary

on Friday said that refunds of about Rs 1.27 trillion have been desposited into the bank accounts of individuals and businesses so far in the current financial year.

This has been done to ensure that businesses get liquidity in this difficult time.

The department now has a fully automated system of refunds payment directly going into the bank accounts of the without any manual intervention.

“This is a quick refunds payment system which is fully automated and completely transparent. The department has created a DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)-like architecture to execute refunds transfer directly into the bank account of the assessee in a seamless manner and at a larger scale,” Pandey said.