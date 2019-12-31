JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Infra plan will boost investor confidence, but needs hand-holding: Experts
Business Standard

Rs 100.2 trn infrastructure investment: Which sector gets how much?

While Rs 102 trillion to be invested during this period would be spread between 12 broad sectors, almost one-third of the projects are still in conceptual stage

Business Standard 

The infrastructure action agenda

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced details of infrastructure to be developed in the five-year period ending March 31, 2025, a promise mentioned in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for general elections and announced in the Budget. While Rs 102 trillion to be invested during this period would be spread between 12 broad sectors, almost one-third of the projects are still in conceptual stage.

Rs 100.2 trn infrastructure investment: Which sector gets how much?
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 23:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU