Rural job scheme to pump Rs 15,000 crore into 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan'

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will drive the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the rural sector, pumping in Rs 15,000 crore in the first phase of the campaign between July and September, said a senior government official.

The flagship rural development scheme has drawn up a detailed plan of over 200,000 works to be taken up for water conservation in nearly 1,100 water-stressed districts. From this month, villages in all the water-stressed areas would also hold a special pani panchayat to identify and find solutions to water problems. “The MGNREGA ...