JUST IN
Russia's TMH-RVNL JV emerges lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains
RBI launches 2 surveys to gather 'useful inputs' for monetary policy
Cabinet okays buying 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL for Rs 6,800 crore
DoT to call OTT players, telcos to discuss usage charges, revenue sharing
Policy decisions see a disconnect as regulators remain headless
Domestic cooking gas prices rise by Rs 50, at highest level since Feb 2014
Coal production increases by 15% to 784 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb 2022-23
Enforcement Directorate files charge-sheet in Halal investment scheme fraud
Q3 GDP growth seems tepid only due to revisions made in earlier years: CEA
Close gender gap to increase global economic activity by $7 trn: Moody's
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
RBI launches 2 surveys to gather 'useful inputs' for monetary policy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia's TMH-RVNL JV emerges lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains

The second-lowest bidder for the mega contract is Titagarh-BHEL, which quoted a price of Rs 139.8 crore to manufacture one Vande Bharat train

Topics
Vande Bharat train | Vande Bharat Express | Russia

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Vande Bharat Express

A joint venture of Russian firm Transmashholding (TMH) and railways-owned Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the manufacture and maintenance of 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains, Business Standard has learnt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande Bharat train

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.