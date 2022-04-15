Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda

At the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Spring meeting next week, the agenda is likely to focus on how the world’s nations can negotiate the impact on supply chains and commodity prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the severe lockdowns in China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the joint resolution at the end of the summit will also be on the need to continue investment in health infrastructure. However, a key global issue, cryptocurrency regulations, will not feature in the agenda and are unlikely to be discussed on the sidelines as well, Business ...