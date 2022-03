Russia-Ukraine war, Covid in China to push up prices of white goods

As commodity prices continue to escalate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, manufacturers of consumer durables are being forced to increase prices yet again. This is not the only problem the industry is grappling with.

The rise in Covid-19 infections in China and Hong Kong has also affected the supply of components such as open cell and mainboard, which are typically imported from China. Hence, there could be a shortage of these components from next month, which would impact manufacturers of televisions. While consumer goods companies have planned price hikes to offset the ...