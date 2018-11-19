Sagarmala project a game-changer? Low tide for coastal shipping

Earlier this month, Pepsico became the first private company to use the country's inland waterways when a ship carrying products from its plant in Kolkata set off for Varanasi along the Ganga river.

This marked a significant milestone for the government's ambitious Sagarmala scheme to improve the country's logistics and shift the burden of moving cargo from the clogged road and rail networks. Shifting to water-based transport could be a game-changer for companies because it is estimated that it can reduce the cost of transportation by nearly half and also ...