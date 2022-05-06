Sagarmala project pipeline doubles to 1,537, cost rises to Rs 6.5 trillion

The Centre's plan for port-led development on Friday saw an addition of 735 projects, taking the total pipeline to 1,537 projects at a cost of Rs 6.5 trillion, minister of ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

After the meeting of the National Apex Committee, the core panel overseeing the maritime project, the minister announced that the government will undertake projects worth Rs 58,700 crore for development of coastal districts across the country.

"While is port-led and focuses on reduction in the cost of logistics and EXIM (export-import) competitiveness, holistic development of coastal districts aims to bridge gaps in infrastructure and create economic opportunities," the minister said.

The ministry is currently working on a national perspective plan for the development of 11 coastal economic zones (CEZ) across the country.

The apex committee, which was formed in 2015, met with former minister and now Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in attendance, among various state government leaders.

The ministry has so far completed projects worth Rs 99,000 crore, with projects worth Rs 2 trillion in the pipeline for completion by FY24. Many of the added projects will be developed by subsuming existing projects of state governments within the Sagarmala pipeline. Official sources indicated that this is being done to integrate port development, as these projects will now be supported financially by the Centre, and their execution will be given an impetus through the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan.

Business Standard had reported on Wednesday that the government is likely to almost double the projects in the 2035 Sagarmala pipeline at the apex panel meeting.

Sonowal also announced that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has identified five new areas for the development of passenger services using feasible waterways - Varanasi, Kolkata, Patna, Gauhati, Dibrugarh.