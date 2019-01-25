SBI's flagship scheme for resolution of stressed power assets is in a soup

The reluctance of lenders to approve resolution plans, the lack of a consensus over valuing stressed assets, and the paucity of cash-rich buyers are likely to push close to 15 power assets towards insolvency. Samadhan — the flagship scheme by State Bank of India (SBI) for resolving stressed assets outside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) — is going into a maze.

Some lenders, like state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), say most assets should be sent to the NCLT, said official sources. Sustainable debt is a contentious issue with asset valuation being ...