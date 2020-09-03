SC directive is a big relief for stressed firms with cash flow issues

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday passed an interim order stating that the stressed accounts not declared as non-performing asset (NPA) till August 31 must be protected and not declared as NPAs until it finishes hearing the plea related to waiving interest on instalments during the period of the loan moratorium scheme. The court will hear the matter again next week.

This has, meanwhile, come as a huge relief to stressed companies with crimped cash flow. The cash flow of several companies from the aviation, hospitality, and steel sectors are still ...