JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » Q&A

Not bottomed out yet? India may grow at less than 5% in FY20, say forecasts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

SC rewarded the very violator it named in Ayodhya ruling: Faizan Mustafa

Senior jurist and Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law believes no excavation would have been ordered and the apex court's verdict might have been different had the mosque not been razed

Ankur Bhardwaj  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the long-running Ayodhya title dispute on November 9. In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court granted the ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to a group representing the Hindus, marking another chapter in the centuries-old religious dispute that has been one of the country’s most politically sensitive issues.

The court tried to balance the judgment by ordering the allotment of a 5-acre plot at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. In order to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 11:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU