SC rewarded the very violator it named in Ayodhya ruling: Faizan Mustafa

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the long-running Ayodhya title dispute on November 9. In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court granted the ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to a group representing the Hindus, marking another chapter in the centuries-old religious dispute that has been one of the country’s most politically sensitive issues.

The court tried to balance the judgment by ordering the allotment of a 5-acre plot at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. In order to ...