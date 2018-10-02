SC verdict on Aadhaar opens UIDAI licensed entities to legal suits

In its verdict on Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) scrapped Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act, which means individual Aadhaar cardholders or citizens can file criminal complaints against the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and its licensed entities, if a suitable amendment is effected by Parliament, say legal experts.

Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act stated that only the UIDAI or a person/officer authorised by it could register and file criminal complaints against individuals and companies for offences. “This was a contentious part, as people were worried ...