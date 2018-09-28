Hunger in times of Aadhaar

This week, both the government and Opposition claimed that the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar vindicated their opposing standpoints on it.

Few, if any, were aware that this week also marked the first death anniversary of a little girl whose family couldn’t get their food entitlements as their Aadhaar number hadn’t yet been seeded with the household ration card. Eleven-year-old Santoshi died on September 28 in Jharkhand, her final request for rice going unheeded by her desperate family. “Her last words were bhat, bhat,” her mother Koyli Devi had told us, months after ...