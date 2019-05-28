Scope for stimulus despite fiscal consolidation target, says Ashima Goyal

The newly elected NDA government has its job cut out. With the economy possibly headed for a slowdown, there is a debate on whether the government needs to provide a stimulus. But then, there is a question of resources as well.

Ashima Goyal, member of the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council, tells Joydeep Ghosh that reversing the pre-election slowdown in government spending and frontloading the expenditure planned for the year can provide some relief. Edited excerpts: During the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about a slowdown in the economy. Do you agree ...