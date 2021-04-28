Building for scrap: Does India have the capacity to handle this?

One of the things that became mandatory in the middle of the lockdown last year was the Bharat Stage VI emission norms for automobiles and auto fuel. It is, however, argued that unless the old fleet of vehicles is off the road, the benefits of reduced pollution from these more efficient and less polluting vehicles will not be available.

This is the reason the government came out with a vehicle scrapping policy. An estimated 8.7 million vehicles by 2015 and nearly 22 million by 2025 would reach end-of-life (ELV) status and could be available for scrapping. The question is whether India has ...