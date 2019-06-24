Sebi diktat to book expenses helps MFs pare distribution-related costs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) directive to fund houses to book all scheme-related expenses has reduced distribution-related costs for some asset management companies (AMCs).

HDFC AMC — which is India’s largest fund house in asset terms — saw its fees and commission expenses dropping to 26 per cent to Rs 240 crore in 2018-19 (FY19). “Due to regulatory changes, no commission was paid by the company on sales from October 22, 2018. Savings on this account have resulted in a reduction of commission expenses,” the fund house said ...