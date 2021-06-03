Second Covid-19 wave had minimal impact on highway projects: NHAI official

The second wave of Covid-19 has had negligible impact on highway projects, said a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official, adding that the Authority is monitoring the situation on the ground. Investment in infrastructure is essential to pull the economy out of the Covid-induced trough, say economists.

