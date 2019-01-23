Secondary steel producers to play big role for 300 mn tonne industry

Domestic secondary steel producers will have a major role to play as India prepares to build a production capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030, said Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh in an interview with Aditi Divekar. He also discussed about a scrap policy and availability of land for greenfield projects.

Edited excerpts: The target (300 million tonnes) is huge for the current integrated steel players, who are few in number. How do you see the industry as whole, with a not-so-strong global participation? The industry with a capacity of 300 million tonnes will have three ...