Service activity continues to contract in May due to lockdown, PMI at 12.6

The continuing nationwide lockdown and a collapse in demand led to service activity in India contracting in May for the second straight month, after April's unprecedented low levels, according to a monthly survey released on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit Services Business Activity Index (Services PMI) stood at 12.6 in May after an extreme decline in April to just 5.4. In PMI parlance, the 50-mark threshold separates expansion from contraction.

The global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic had already cut short the good times in India’s services sector, which had seen contraction in March because overseas demand fell and exports received a hard knock.





In May, output plummeted due to extended business shutdowns and very weak demand conditions. Latest survey data pointed to a substantial decline in new work intakes by Indian service providers. This was blamed on the collapse of new business from overseas markets, with around 95 per cent of services companies reporting a fall in foreign demand. However, the survey noted this was still better than April when exports fell to 0 as measures to stem the spread of the virus overseas had caused demand to fall across all key export markets.

As a result, layoffs took place across the sector at a high pace, just marginally slower than in April. However, in the previous month, 90 per cent of companies had reported unchanged workforce numbers suggesting that job shedding remained concentrated in few segments of the services economy. Before the lockdown, experts had big hopes for services sector, which scaled an 85-month high in February with rising new orders from overseas markets creating stable growth. But job growth had stagnated in recent months with number of jobs being created falling to a three-month low even during February’s boom period.

With many businesses continuing to remain shut during May, spare capacity grew slower as a number of firms reported a build-up in unfinished work due to idle operations. Nevertheless, backlogs of work declined overall.



However, experts argue that going forward the outlook remains optimistic. "With economic output set to fall enormously in the first half of 2020, it is clear that the recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels of GDP is going to be very slow," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit. This was echoed by other experts.

The firms themselves also remained despondent. Output expectations for the coming 12 months slumped to their most negative since records began in December 2005 amid forecasts of prolonged economic weakness domestically and overseas.

Lastly, prices data showed deflationary trends across both input costs and output charges midway through the second quarter. However, while the rate at which output price fell slowed, operating expenses dropped at the fastest rate in the survey history





Earlier this week, a similar survey showed that manufacturing activity had contracted at the quickest pace in over 15 years. Manufacturing PMI stood at just 30.8 in May, showing a sharp deterioration in business conditions across the sector. With both domestic demand and export orders falling at high paces, new businesses collapsed at a record speed and led to major job losses across the manufacturing sector in India.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Composite PMI Output Index, which calculates growth after considering manufacturing and services indices relative to the size of the country's Gross Domestic Product, rose to 14.8 from a record low of 7.2 in April, signalling a serious slowdown in overall private sector output growth.