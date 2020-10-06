Services activity improves in September, PMI at 49.8 vs 41.8 in August

-
ALSO READ
Service activity continues to contract in May due to lockdown, PMI at 12.6
Coronavirus pulls services PMI into contraction as overseas demand falls
Hope for economy as PMI shows manufacturing activity in Sept at 8-year high
June services activity shrinks for fourth month in a row; PMI at 33.7
Covid-19 impact: Services PMI rises but fails to break out of contraction
-
The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose for the fifth straight month in September, from 41.8 in August to 49.8.
The latest reading was indicative of broadly stable output across the sector. Monitored companies that observed growth commented on the reopening of business units amid the loosening of lockdown rules. Firms that reported a contraction mentioned the damaging impact of the pandemic on demand.
Signs of stabilisation in services are likely to provide more comfort to policymakers after a sister survey on Thursday showed India’s manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace in over eight years, suggesting business conditions were gradually returning to normal in Asia’s third-largest economy.
The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index bounced to 49.8 in September from August’s 41.8, a touch below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.
But September was the seventh straight month that activity had contracted, the longest such stretch since a 10-month run to early 2014. “The relaxation of lockdown rules in India helped the service sector move towards a recovery in September. Participants of the PMI survey signalled broadly stable business activity and a much softer decline in new work intakes,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said in a release.
The services sector accounts for around 55% of India’s economy and nearly a third of its jobs.
Even if restrictions are eased further, the economy is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the coming year as people remain cautious about discretionary spending and millions more are pushed into poverty.
PMI for services rose to 41.8 in August, compared to 34.2 in July, remaining eight points below the 50-point mark that separates contraction (below 50) from growth (above 50).
Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector activity improved for the second straight month in September and touched an over eight-and-a-half-year high supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, even as firms reduced staff numbers, a monthly survey said on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU