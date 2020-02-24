Share of drugs under price control dips in domestic pharma market

The share of drugs that are under price control in the overall domestic pharma market is showing a downward slide over the years. Data shows that from a 17 per cent share in 2014-15 (FY15) it has come down to 14 per cent in FY19. The trend remained the same during FY20.

During this period the Indian pharma market grew from Rs 86,410 crore to Rs 1.3 trillion, according to data from market research firm AIOCD AWACS. India follows a market-based mechanism for determining ceiling prices of medicines that are a part of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). This list is ...