Shingo La project: Centre plans Zojila-like tunnel to Ladakh region

Soon after awarding the Zojila tunnel project, the road transport and highways ministry has started discussions with the defence ministry to build another such all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region — this time, via Shingo La or Shinkula mountain pass in Himachal Pradesh.

The two departments are in preliminary talks to build a tunnel that would reduce the travel time to the Ladakh region by 15-20 per cent and would come up close to the Atal tunnel near Rohtang Pass. Atal tunnel — connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh with Leh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir — was ...