Show proof of reskilling or refund: Retrenched workers face Hobson's choice

Retrenched workers who take cash benefits from the new reskilling fund mooted in the labour codes may have to show proof of reskilling to the government.

If they are unable to reskill within a fixed period of time, they will have to return the money given to them by the government, according to a proposal being contemplated by the central government, a senior government official said. Moreover, the workers may be asked to pay back an interest on the sum transferred to them if they are unable to get themselves trained after being retrenched, the official added. “The ...