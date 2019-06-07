Shramik Bharti trains farmers to use desi seeds, make their own fertiliser

While the world observes Environment Day, a group of women farmers in a remote hamlet in Uttar Pradesh stirs a cauldron of cow dung, jaggery and chickpea flour to make Jeevamrit, a liquid fertiliser. Their small land holdings have a diversity of summer crops — greens, chillies, vegetables and more.

Since the women sow desi seed varietals that are drought- and pest-resistant and use only cow dung and home-made crop supplements, their input costs on fertiliser, pesticide and irrigation are minimal. Meet these modern “zero-budget farmers”, who are not only saving at least Rs ...